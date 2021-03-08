Eurostoxx futures +0.8% in early European trading

A bit of catch up play in Europe in early trades

German DAX futures +0.6%

UK FTSE futures +0.9%

Spanish IBEX futures +1.0%

European indices closed lower on Friday, failing to rebound more strongly post non-farm payrolls as compared to US equities. There's some element of catch up today but Europe is also arguably less impacted by the rotation out of tech we are seeing so far as well.





Chinese equities suffered yet another beating with the CSI 300 index closing down 3.5% while US futures are still pointing to more tepid tones with Nasdaq futures down 1.1%.





If anything, the latter reflects more accurately risk sentiment at this point in time.



