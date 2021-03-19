Eurostoxx futures -0.8% in early European trading

Softer tones seen in European futures

German DAX futures -0.7%

UK FTSE futures -0.8%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.8%







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

That said, US futures have pared earlier losses to keep a touch higher now as things continue to keep more choppy to start the day. Nasdaq futures are up 0.2% after having fallen by 0.4% at the lows in the past hour.

There's two parts to the story for European equities today, with the first being that the indices closed higher before the more significant drop in US stocks took place. The second being that we are seeing more of a tepid mood carry over from Asia.