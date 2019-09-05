Eurostoxx futures +0.9% in early European trading

The risk-on vibes carry over to Europe in early trades

German DAX futures +1.0%

French CAC 40 futures +0.9%

UK FTSE futures +0.6%

This largely reflects the mood seen in US equity futures, which are up by about 1% as we begin the European morning session.





The risk-on mood stems from renewed optimism on US-China trade relations and I reckon we will see it stay the course unless trade headlines during the day temper with the mood.





That said, as I've mentioned time and time again, we've been down this road many times before but for now greed trumps fear and there's no point in fighting against that just yet. I'd be watching for further gold dips for more attractive opportunities to capitalise on the hopeful optimism we're seeing today.







