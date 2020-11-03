Eurostoxx futures +0.9% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

More positive vibes in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.9%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.8%
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.6%
The market is keeping calmer to start the day, with equities still in the mood to build from the gains yesterday. US futures are seen up ~0.5% currently but on election day, it is hard to really look much into the early gains for now.

The dollar is mildly weaker across the board as we see EUR/USD trade around 1.1660-65 and USD/JPY easing slightly from 104.70 to 104.50.
