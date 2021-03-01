Eurostoxx futures +0.9% in early European trading
The optimism continues in Europe in early trades
- German DAX futures +0.9%
- UK FTSE futures +0.8%
- Spanish IBEX futures +1.0%
Equities are keeping a modest bounce to start the month, as the market takes in more calm after the jitters seen in trading last week. US futures are also in a good spot, with S&P 500 futures up 0.8% at the moment.
This is keeping the dollar pressured in the major currencies space, with the aussie and kiwi leading gains after suffering a beatdown on Friday.