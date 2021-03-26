Eurostoxx futures +0.9% in early European trading
The risk mood keeps more cheerful to start the session
- German DAX futures +0.8%
- UK FTSE futures +0.8%
- Spanish IBEX futures +0.8%
This reflects the more positive spillovers from Asia after Wall Street gained overnight as well, with US futures also keeping higher in trading today so far.
S&P 500 futures are up 0.4%, Nasdaq futures up 0.7%, and Dow futures up 0.3%.
This is keeping commodity currencies more upbeat in the major currencies space, with the dollar and yen a little on the back foot to kick start the day.