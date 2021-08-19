Eurostoxx futures -0.9% in early European trading

Softer tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.9%

UK FTSE futures -0.9%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.8% This comes as US equities slumped into the close yesterday, with the S&P 500 and Dow closing down by a little over 1%. The softer tone in US futures today also isn't helping, with S&P 500 futures marked down by 0.2% currently.





In Asia, the Nikkei closes down by 1.1% at 27,281 with the lows today briefly clipping under 27,272 - its lowest since January this year. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng is down 1.5% and Shanghai Composite down 0.2% as risk stays on the retreat.