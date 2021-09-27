Eurostoxx futures +0.9% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Positive tones in early trades

  • German DAX futures +1.0%
  • UK FTSE futures +1.0%
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.7%
Equities are surging forward with optimism to start the new week, with US futures also keeping more upbeat as we get things started on the session.

S&P 500 futures are up 0.5%, Nasdaq futures up 0.4%, Dow futures up 0.5%.

In Asia, the mood is more mixed though with the Nikkei ending the day flat while the Hang Seng is up 0.4% and Shanghai Composite down 0.9%.

