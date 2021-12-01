Eurostoxx futures +0.9% in early European trading

A more positive spin going into the December open

German DAX futures +0.9%

UK FTSE futures +0.7%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.6% This fits with the more positive mood in US futures as well, with S&P 500 futures up 0.9%, Nasdaq futures up 1.4%, and Dow futures up 0.5% on the day so far.





The market is breathing in a sense of calm as Fed chair Powell's hawkish take is helping to calm broader fears on the omicron variant, though rate hikes are still not exactly something that is too comforting for equities as seen yesterday.