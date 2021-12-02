Eurostoxx futures -0.9% in early European trading

Catch up play in early trades for Europe

German DAX futures -0.8%

UK FTSE futures -0.6% European indices finished with solid gains yesterday but that all came before the late turn in sentiment in Wall Street, where US stocks were hit heavily to finish near the lows after news that the first reported omicron variant in the US.





As much as European stocks may be set for a softer open, overall market sentiment is leaning towards being more positive for the time being with S&P 500 futures up around 0.7% and bond yields also tracking higher after yesterday's beatdown.





That said, we've seen this many a time already in trading this week and it doesn't take much to spook markets so be wary of that when navigating through the day ahead.