Eurostoxx futures -1.0% in early European trading

The negative tones continue over to Europe in early trades

German DAX futures -1.3%

French CAC 40 futures -0.9%

UK FTSE futures -1.0%

Spanish IBEX futures -1.2%

This is very much reflective of the mood seen in US equity futures, with E-minis down by around 1.1% as we begin the session.





The risk-off mood has been triggered since the weekend after Trump remarked that he is willing to continue down the tariffs path and China responding by allowing the yuan to fall below 7.00 per dollar today.



