Eurostoxx futures +1.0% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A slightly more positive tone but it belies the underlying risk tone risk

  • German DAX futures +1.0%
  • French CAC 40 futures +0.6%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.9%
Despite some positive elements to kick start the morning, it doesn't quite tell the whole story in the market as we see the dollar keep slightly firmer to start the session.

US futures are also down by 0.5% currently while the bond market is hinting at more tepid tones as well. As such, be mindful of stock gains ahead of the cash market open.

