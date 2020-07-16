Eurostoxx futures -1.0% in early European trading

A softer mood in early trades

German DAX futures -0.9%

UK FTSE futures -0.6%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.9%

This comes amid a more defensive risk tilt to start the new day, with Asian equities slumping a little and US futures are also seen lower as we get things underway.





It is tough to draw much conclusions for now with the focus set to be on the ECB in the session ahead, before we get to US trading and another set of weekly jobless claims. The tone from Wall Street will be the more important gauge for trading sentiment today.



