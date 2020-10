Softer tones observed as risk aversion grips the market

German DAX futures -1.1%

UK FTSE futures -1.2%

Spanish IBEX futures -1.1%

The push lower came after US president Trump announced that he and his wife, Melania, have both tested positive for the coronavirus earlier today.





US futures aren't faring much better at the moment with S&P 500 futures down ~1.6% and Nasdaq futures down ~1.8% as we get things going in Europe.