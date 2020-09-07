Eurostoxx futures +1.1% in early European trading

A brighter start to the week expected for European equities

German DAX futures +1.2%

UK FTSE futures +1.1%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.9% The story in European stocks is a bit of a tough one to read since Friday. Equities put in a solid shift in morning trade at the end of last week, only for gains to be erased and for the mood to be tempered with by the plunge in US stocks.





But towards the closing stages, Wall Street recovered strongly but Europe already closed the week in the red. Hence, we're sort of going back to the drawing board here.





Elsewhere, Asian equities aren't faring all too well and US futures - be mindful that US is on holiday - are looking more pessimistic still to start the week.