Eurostoxx futures +1.2% in early European trading

A more positive mood in early trades

German DAX futures +1.3%

French CAC 40 futures +1.2%

UK FTSE futures +1.2%

The solid gains here needs to be put into a bit of context to the fall on Friday , as the market was still jittery before the Trump announcement on China.





But since then, the reception in the market has been more positive and that is helping risk currencies to gain more favourably against the dollar as what we are seeing now.





AUD/USD is posting over 1% gains to session highs of 0.6747 currently, with NZD/USD also gaining by nearly 0.7% to 0.6250 as the greenback keeps weaker to start the session.



