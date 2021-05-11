Eurostoxx futures -1.2% in early European trading

Risk on the defensive in early trades

German DAX futures -1.2%

UK FTSE futures -1.2%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.9% There is some slight catching up involved to the declines in US stocks yesterday but for the most part, this reflects the defensive and sluggish sentiment today as well.





US futures are also marked lower, with S&P 500 futures down 0.4%, Nasdaq futures down 0.7%, and Dow futures down 0.2% to get things started on the session.





Major currencies are little changed but if the defensive posture keeps up, we may see some risk aversion flows start to seep in later in the day.