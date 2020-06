Positive risk vibes observed in early trades

German DAX futures +1.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.9%

Spanish IBEX futures +1.5%

This comes as US futures are also surging ahead to start the session, with Dow futures now up by 0.9% and S&P 500 futures up by 0.8%. In turn, this is keeping some pressure on the dollar and yen with AUD/USD touching 0.7000 for the first time since 2 January.