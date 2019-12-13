Eurostoxx futures +1.4% in early European trading

Solid gains observed in early trades

German DAX futures +1.4%

French CAC 40 futures +1.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

UK stocks are failing to partake in the good mood here mainly thanks to the pound's gains but if the Conservative majority can help boost business confidence and investments going into next year, that will be a real tailwind to underpin them.





The good mood in Europe largely stems from more optimistic US-China trade headlines since overnight but also as a smooth-sailing UK election helps mitigate Brexit risks in general.





USD/JPY is trading at session highs at the moment at 109.66 as the more optimistic risk mood reverberates over to European trading.



