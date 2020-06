The positive risk momentum carries over to Europe in early trades

German DAX futures +1.4%

UK FTSE futures +1.0%

Spanish IBEX futures +1.2%

US futures are also up by around 0.4% to 0.5% as we begin the session, so this is all helping to keep the risk-on tones in the market for now. The dollar continues to sit on the back foot, with EUR/USD sitting at two-and-a-half month highs just above 1.1200.