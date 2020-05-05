Eurostoxx futures +1.5% in early European trading

A more upbeat tone in early trades

German DAX futures +1.4%

French CAC 40 futures +1.4%

UK FTSE futures +1.3%

European indices missed out on the late recovery in US stocks overnight, so there's some element of that here but also as US futures are keeping higher by around 0.8% as we get things going on the session.





The more positive risk tone is helping to underpin the likes of the aussie and kiwi to start the day, with the dollar among the laggards so far.



