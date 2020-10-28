Eurostoxx futures -1.5% in early European trading

The rough start to the week looks set to continue in Europe

German DAX futures -1.3%

UK FTSE futures -0.8%

With Germany and France expected to announce tighter virus restrictions, that is weighing on sentiment amid the surge in virus cases across the region over the past few weeks. The softer mood in US futures, down by 0.6%, also isn't really helping.





In the currencies space, this is seeing the euro stay a little more pressured under 1.1800 around 1.1765-80 currently. The dollar is trading more mixed across the board but just be wary of potentially more risk-off vibes later in the session.



