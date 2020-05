A more positive start in early trades

German DAX futures +1.7%

French CAC 40 futures +1.4%

UK FTSE futures +1.3%

This mirrors the tone seen in US futures, which are still keeping just above 1% gains to start the session. That said, I would argue that this nudge higher could still easily unravel amid brewing tensions between US and China.





As such, be mindful of headline risks on that front when navigating through the week.