Eurostoxx futures -1.8% in early European trading

Asia passes on the risk-off baton to Europe in early trades

German DAX futures -1.6%

French CAC 40 futures -1.9%

UK FTSE futures -1.0%

The heavy losses also comes from the fact that European equities ended their day yesterday on a more positive footing before Trump's tariffs announcement came about.





US futures are down by about 0.2% and that is more reflective of the current risk mood but there's no doubt that markets are still more nervous/cautious to begin the session.



