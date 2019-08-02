Eurostoxx futures -1.8% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Asia passes on the risk-off baton to Europe in early trades

  • German DAX futures -1.6%
  • French CAC 40 futures -1.9%
  • UK FTSE futures -1.0%
The heavy losses also comes from the fact that European equities ended their day yesterday on a more positive footing before Trump's tariffs announcement came about.

US futures are down by about 0.2% and that is more reflective of the current risk mood but there's no doubt that markets are still more nervous/cautious to begin the session.

