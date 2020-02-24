Eurostoxx futures -1.8% in early European trading

The risk-off mood keeps up in early trades

German DAX futures -1.8%

French CAC 40 futures -1.8%

UK FTSE futures -1.3%

The risk mood is hinting at heavy risk-off tones with Treasury yields also marked sharply lower across the board to start the week. 10-year yields are down by 4.7 bps to 1.424% currently with 30-year yields down 3.7 bps to 1.877%.





The dollar is keeping bid with EUR/USD nearing 1.0800 as the market continues to chase safety flows to start European morning trade.



