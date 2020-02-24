Eurostoxx futures -1.8% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The risk-off mood keeps up in early trades

  • German DAX futures -1.8%
  • French CAC 40 futures -1.8%
  • UK FTSE futures -1.3%
ForexLive
The risk mood is hinting at heavy risk-off tones with Treasury yields also marked sharply lower across the board to start the week. 10-year yields are down by 4.7 bps to 1.424% currently with 30-year yields down 3.7 bps to 1.877%.

The dollar is keeping bid with EUR/USD nearing 1.0800 as the market continues to chase safety flows to start European morning trade.

