Eurostoxx futures +1.8% in early European trading

Positive vibes in early trades

German DAX futures +1.4%

UK FTSE futures +1.4% Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are up 0.9%, Nasdaq futures up 1.2%, and Dow futures up 0.7% as we look to get things going on the session.





It is setting up to be a risk-on day with the loonie and aussie leading gains in the major currencies space, partially undoing the drop on Friday. EUR/USD is also down 50 pips to around 1.1265 after the jump at the end of last week.





It's still early in the day and in the context of trading this week, this could still be very much a dead cat bounce - depending on Omnicron headlines.