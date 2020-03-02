Eurostoxx futures +1.9% in early European trading

This carries over the more positive mood from Asian trading

German DAX futures +1.8%

French CAC 40 futures +1.4%

UK FTSE futures +2.1%

Hopes for global central bank stimulus is becoming the key focus to start the week and that is overriding fears surrounding the virus outbreak for now.





This all sounds good to address the short-term concerns in the market currently, but it may mean little so long as the virus continues to threaten more disruption around the world - with a possible major supply-side shock being the worst-case scenario.





Again, just because the virus isn't deadly doesn't mean that it won't be bad for the economy. The fact that people still need to be hospitalised and quarantined for 2-3 weeks in itself is a major disruption to everyday life and for corporations/businesses affected.



