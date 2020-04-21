Eurostoxx futures -2.0% in early European trading

Softer tones in early trades

German DAX futures -2.0%

French CAC 40 futures -2.2%

UK FTSE futures -1.7%

European stocks traded more mixed yesterday and were spared the softer tones in the latter stages of US trading, so this is partly some catching up. US futures are also keeping weaker though, down by around 0.6% to start the session.





The Nikkei closes lower by nearly 2% on the day as Asian stocks are also battered amid the historic plunge in oil prices seen in overnight trading.





In the currencies space, the dollar and yen are still the front-runners with the aussie and kiwi lagging behind amid the softer risk mood.



