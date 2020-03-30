Eurostoxx futures +2.2% in early European trading

Some positive vibes in early trades

German DAX futures +2.0%

French CAC 40 futures +1.8%

UK FTSE futures +1.4%

This comes on the back of the turnaround in US futures as well, with E-minis now posting gains of over 1% after having been down by around 2% to start the week.





It is still early in the day to judge that the risk rebound will continue but at least the early signs are encouraging for now. The dollar and yen are still keeping mild gains to start the session but the latter has given up most of its earlier push higher.



