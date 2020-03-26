Eurostoxx futures -2.4% in early European trading

A softer touch to start the morning

  • German DAX futures -2.4%
  • French CAC 40 futures -2.7%
  • UK FTSE futures -2.4%
The risk mood is still keeping more defensive as we begin the session, with US futures also down to session lows with E-minis sitting 1.5% lower. The market appears to be cautious in anticipation of the US weekly initial jobless claims report later, if anything else.

In the currencies space, the yen keeps firmer still with USD/JPY now down to 110.40.

