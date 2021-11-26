Eurostoxx futures -2.4% in early European trading

A sour look in early trades

German DAX futures -2.2%

UK FTSE futures -2.3%

Spanish IBEX futures -2.3%

It's been a while since we got a day like this but the latest COVID-19 variant fears are engulfing markets ahead of the European session.





US futures are also marked down with S&P 500 futures down 1.2%, Dow futures down 1.5%, and Nasdaq futures down 0.6% currently.





Elsewhere, Treasury yields are also sharply lower with 2-year yields down over 7 bps to 0.57% and 10-year yields down over 9 bps to 1.55%.



