Eurostoxx futures -2.4% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A sour look in early trades

  • German DAX futures -2.2%
  • UK FTSE futures -2.3%
  • Spanish IBEX futures -2.3%
It's been a while since we got a day like this but the latest COVID-19 variant fears are engulfing markets ahead of the European session.

US futures are also marked down with S&P 500 futures down 1.2%, Dow futures down 1.5%, and Nasdaq futures down 0.6% currently.

Elsewhere, Treasury yields are also sharply lower with 2-year yields down over 7 bps to 0.57% and 10-year yields down over 9 bps to 1.55%.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose