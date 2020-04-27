Eurostoxx futures +2.5% in early European trading

A more positive mood in early trades

  • German DAX futures +2.5%
  • French CAC 40 futures +2.4%
  • UK FTSE futures +1.6%
See here for global coronavirus case data
This follows a similar mood seen in Asian equities, with US futures also keeping gains of over 1% as we look to get things going on the session.

The focus on the market is leaning slightly towards reopening of major economies, with the BOJ easing policy and Italy avoiding a ratings downgrade also helping with the risk mood.

In turn, that is keeping the dollar weaker as we begin European morning trade. EUR/USD is up to session highs of 1.0853 while AUD/USD is up to highs of around 0.6469 now.

