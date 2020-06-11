Eurostoxx futures -2.5% in early European trading

A softer mood to start the session

German DAX futures -2.4%

UK FTSE futures -1.9%

Spanish IBEX futures -2.3%

This mirrors the negative reception by US stocks for the most part in reaction to the Fed, with US futures also seen lower by 1.4% to 1.7% currently as well.





For now, I'd still say this is largely a corrective move after the run over the past few weeks considering that the Fed did not really rein in the party yesterday.





It'll be interesting to witness if this is where the market hits a sudden realisation on the dystopia but for now, let's keep in mind that stocks can bleed too.



