Eurostoxx futures +2.7% in early European trading

A decent rebound after the drop yesterday

German DAX futures +2.9%

French CAC 40 futures +2.7%

UK FTSE futures +3.3%

European indices were down by 5-6% in trading yesterday and even that was a relatively "good" day as the lows saw major indices fall by more than 10% at one stage.





The mild rebound here comes as US futures have hit limit up earlier today and gains are being maintained for the most part as we begin the session.





The general feeling is that this looks more like Friday trading last week, only not as powerful as the market sentiment remains fragile after the meltdown yesterday.



