Eurostoxx futures +2.8% in early European trading

Solid gains seen in early trades

German DAX futures +3.0%

UK FTSE futures +2.5%

Spain IBEX futures +2.7%

This builds on the positive momentum by US futures on the day but also on the turnaround in the risk mood during US trading yesterday.





European equities closed mildly lower - already impressive following the poor start to the week - but missed out on seeing green, which US indices did achieve at the end.





The more positive risk mood is keeping the dollar and yen a little weaker on the session but the losses aren't extending too much beyond what we have seen in Asian trading.





EUR/USD is keeping mildly higher at 1.1335 with AUD/USD now at 0.6940, backing off a little from the highs earlier at 0.6977.



