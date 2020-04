Risk-on tones prevail in early trades

German DAX futures +3.2%

French CAC 40 futures +3.6%

UK FTSE futures +2.8%

This mirrors the mood seen in US futures, which are up by around 3.3% to 3.6% on the day currently. The market is continuing to run with the more positive risk appetite after the Gilead remdesivir news and isn't looking back so far, with gold back under $1,700.