Eurostoxx futures -3.3% in early European trading

Strong risk-off tones prevail to start the session

German DAX futures -3.3%

French CAC 40 futures -3.1%

UK FTSE futures -3.2%

Equities are picking up from where they left off in Q1, with what looks to be a sour start to the new quarter with the risk mood keeping softer today.





US futures fell by over 3% briefly and is keeping just off the lows for now but so far the signs are pointing towards investors still feeling uneasy about the whole coronavirus saga.





It'll be particularly interesting to see how Wall Street takes to this later in the day.



