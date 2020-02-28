Eurostoxx futures -4.0% in early European trading

The heavy risk-off mood continues to reverberate across the market

  • German DAX futures -4.3%
  • France CAC 40 futures -4.0%
  • UK FTSE futures -3.6%
The rough week for equities is continuing as we look towards the weekend. Risk aversion remains the name of the game to start the day and there is no indication of any minor or major turnaround as we begin the session.

US futures are down by 1.5% on the day with the S&P 500 index even taking out some key technical levels in trading overnight - falling below a notable trendline support and the 200-day moving average as well:

SPX

