Eurostoxx futures +4.0% in early European trading

A brighter start to the week in early trades

German DAX futures +4.5%

French CAC 40 futures +3.8%

UK FTSE futures +3.1%

The improving trend in recent coronavirus developments is starting to give investors some hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel already. But is this all a false dawn?





For now, hope is a strong tonic for the market after waves and waves of bad news over the past two months. However, there is still going to be many more weeks of lockdown and restrictive measures in major hot spots all around the world.





We may finally be able to see some path back towards normalcy but don't expect a quick road to recovery just because the trend is finally shifting for the better.





In any case, the market sure could use some good news after all this while and as Eamonn said, investors are desperate for things to search for optimism so that could keep the fuel running over the next few sessions at least.



