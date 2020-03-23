Eurostoxx futures -4.1% in early European trading

The pain train carries over to Europe in early trades

  • German DAX futures -3.8%
  • French CAC 40 futures -4.5%
  • UK FTSE futures -4.0%
Asian equities faced a torrid start to the week and the sour mood is carrying over to Europe as well. US futures hit limit-down very early in the day and are keeping ~3.5% lower currently, with the market still firmly in risk-off territory to start the session.

The yen is leading gains in the currencies space, with USD/JPY now at 110.10 - seeing a bit of a bounce after hitting a low of 109.67 earlier.

