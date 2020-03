The selloff transfers over to Europe in early trades

German DAX futures -4.7%

French CAC 40 futures -4.8%

UK FTSE futures -3.6%

With Asian equities trading at the lows for the day (Hang Seng down 4.4%) in the final stages, the risk averse mood looks to be hitting Europe hard to start the morning.





US futures also are staying pressured after hitting limit down earlier today, with 10-year Treasury yields down by over 25 bps to 0.70% currently.