Eurostoxx futures +4.5% in early European trading
A more positive mood in early trades
- German DAX futures +4.4%
- French CAC 40 futures +3.7%
- Spanish IBEX futures +5.2%
With US futures also keeping gains of over 4% so far today, this is helping to set up a solid open for European stocks after a poor showing to start the week yesterday.
As the dollar is also keeping weaker so far, this is helping with the risk mood i.e. no sense of nervousness or panic - for now at least. Let's see how this all carries over when we look towards North American trading later today.