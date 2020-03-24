Eurostoxx futures +4.5% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A more positive mood in early trades

  • German DAX futures +4.4%
  • French CAC 40 futures +3.7%
  • Spanish IBEX futures +5.2%
With US futures also keeping gains of over 4% so far today, this is helping to set up a solid open for European stocks after a poor showing to start the week yesterday.

As the dollar is also keeping weaker so far, this is helping with the risk mood i.e. no sense of nervousness or panic - for now at least. Let's see how this all carries over when we look towards North American trading later today.

