Eurostoxx futures +4.5% in early European trading

A more positive mood in early trades

German DAX futures +4.4%

French CAC 40 futures +3.7%

Spanish IBEX futures +5.2%

With US futures also keeping gains of over 4% so far today, this is helping to set up a solid open for European stocks after a poor showing to start the week yesterday.





As the dollar is also keeping weaker so far, this is helping with the risk mood i.e. no sense of nervousness or panic - for now at least. Let's see how this all carries over when we look towards North American trading later today.



