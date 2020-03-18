Eurostoxx futures -4.9% in early European trading

Another rough day ahead for European stocks

German DAX futures -4.9%

French CAC 40 futures -4.8%

UK FTSE futures -4.9%

The softer risk mood reverberates to Europe after a turnaround in Asia Pacific trading. Asian stocks were mostly higher before a late shift in risk sentiment took place, with US futures hitting limit-down helping to exacerbate losses today.





The Shanghai Composite closes at the lows for the day, down by 1.8% while the Hang Seng is now down by 3.6% into the closing stages currently.



