Futures point to a bloodbath of an opening later today

German DAX futures -6.0%

French CAC 40 futures -5.9%

UK FTSE futures -5.2%

European equities ended the day lower yesterday but were spared a massive decline as the WHO pandemic announcement came after the close. With risk getting battered today, it looks like it is going to be a bloodbath in the stock market in Europe in the coming hours.