Eurostoxx futures -7.3% in early European trading

Big losses observed in early trades

German DAX futures -6.7%

French CAC 40 futures -7.2%

UK FTSE futures -6.8%

Not much of a surprise here and the extremely heavy risk-off mood is gripping investors to start the European morning. Of note, Aramco shares opened with a 10% drop - the maximum allowed - as the main Saudi stock index falls by over 9% to start the day.





It is still looking ugly in the market as US Treasury yields also continue to tumble with 10-year yields nearing 0.80% currently.



