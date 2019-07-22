Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Flattish tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures flat

French CAC 40 futures flat

UK FTS futures +0.1%

The lack of direction offered by bonds and the fact that markets are focused on the central bank theme this week will mean that traders/investors will have more waiting than trading to do ahead of key risk events.





In the bigger picture, the Fed decision next week is the major focus but in the mean time, we'll have to wait on the CBRT and ECB decisions to follow this week for more immediate repercussions for markets.



