Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Subdued tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.1%

French CAC 40 futures -0.3%

UK FTSE futures flat

This follows the decent performance in trading yesterday, which ended before the slight softening in US equities overnight. As such, the mood here is very much caught between that and the mixed tones seen so far in trading today.





US futures are still holding gains of 0.3% at the moment while Treasury yields are mildly higher as well to start the session. I wouldn't look much into the moves so far but let's see if we will get any extension/retracement to affect trading sentiment later on.





If anything else, just be wary that the yield curve inversion now looks set to stay. As such, markets may begin a subtle shift to a more defensive posture over the medium-to-long term in anticipation of more fear and trepidation down the road.



