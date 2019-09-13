Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Sentiment is more modest in early trades

German DAX futures +0.1%

French CAC 40 futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

This is somewhat reflective of US futures which are up by around ~0.2% as we begin the session. There isn't much hints of overwhelming gains as markets will now begin shifting their attention to the Fed decision next week.





The bond market is also continuing to hold more steady and I reckon that we could see things calm down a little after yesterday ahead of the weekend. USD/JPY holds just above the 108.00 handle currently as currencies remain more measured to start the day.



