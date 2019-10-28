Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Flattish tones observed to kick start the new week

German DAX futures +0.1%

French CAC 40 futures flat

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

Not much action in terms of the risk mood as we begin the session with markets continuing to keep steady for the most part.





The lack of direction for risk assets is also leaving major currencies in a bit of a limbo as prices continue to sit in narrow ranges to start the day.





Looking ahead, just be wary of Brexit and trade headlines that could potentially mix things up during the session. Otherwise, it may just be a bit of a choppy few days before we get to the FOMC meeting on Wednesday.



