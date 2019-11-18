Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Flattish tones observed to start the new week

German DAX futures flat

French CAC 40 futures flat

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

This mirrors the sentiment seen in US futures, which is also keeping flat on the day so far. It's the start of the new week and markets are still figuring out the US-China trade dynamics after things have gone quiet before US officials proclaimed that things are all well.





In the meantime, we're yet to hear anything substantial from the Chinese camp and I reckon that does say a lot about how things are progressing.



